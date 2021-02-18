Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) CEO Purchases $333,600.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,732,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

