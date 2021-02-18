Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Silgan by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

