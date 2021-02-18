Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.00 ($148.24).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

FRA WAF opened at €141.90 ($166.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.11. Siltronic AG has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

