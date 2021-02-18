Simmons Bank Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simmons Bank grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.62. 131,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average of $236.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

