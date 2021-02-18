Simmons Bank Has $2.59 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 58,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,619.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

