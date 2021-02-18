Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,052. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.