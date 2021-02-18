Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Intel by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

