Simmons Bank Sells 5,069,509 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,069,509 shares during the quarter. Simmons First National makes up approximately 5.2% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $65,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $193,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,829. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

