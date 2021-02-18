SingularDTV 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $565,444.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $565,444.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00062098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.00874565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.84 or 0.04969155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00017430 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

