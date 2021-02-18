Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) traded down 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.44. 29,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,476,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

