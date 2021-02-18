Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.48

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16.

Sino Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.