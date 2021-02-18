SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.78

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.78 and last traded at $149.78, with a volume of 826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.70 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,303,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $130,342.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SiTime by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

