Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $28.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

SKLZ stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 246,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,396. Skillz has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

