Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 10,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,763,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKLZ opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

