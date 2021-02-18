SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 136,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $14.38.

Several research firms have commented on SM. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

