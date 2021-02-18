SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

SM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

