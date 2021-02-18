SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

SM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 114,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

