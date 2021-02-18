SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

SMC stock opened at $628.00 on Thursday. SMC has a 1-year low of $306.48 and a 1-year high of $682.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $632.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.08.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

