Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

