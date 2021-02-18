Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott Sells 55,442 Shares

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCKT stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 6,461,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,650. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -211.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

