Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

