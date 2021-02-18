SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $334.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

