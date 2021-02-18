Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,450 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,754. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

