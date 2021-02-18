Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. 22,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

