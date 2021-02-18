Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,643,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,650. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

