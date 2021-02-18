Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,616. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

