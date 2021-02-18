Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.