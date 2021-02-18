Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 8.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.81. 14,010,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 22,475,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

