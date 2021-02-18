Sosandar (LON:SOS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Sosandar (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:SOS opened at GBX 14.80 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £28.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.17. Sosandar has a 52 week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.95 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Sosandar alerts:

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.