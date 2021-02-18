SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

SP traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 10,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,530. The stock has a market cap of $693.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

