SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 871.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $92.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

