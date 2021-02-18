SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 996,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,369,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 189,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 150,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,231. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $92.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.