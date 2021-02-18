SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.94

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 17449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

