SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.33

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and traded as low as $49.86. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 8,078 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 354,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

