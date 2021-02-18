Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANY stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

