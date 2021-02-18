Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.52 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,533 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.