Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,693 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 491,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.27. 16,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,337. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48.

