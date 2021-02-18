Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

FMB traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,734. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

