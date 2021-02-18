Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 10,382 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,156,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,985,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 6,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

