Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 9,584 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BFEB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,769. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36.

