SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of SPSC opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $3,921,682. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPS Commerce by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

