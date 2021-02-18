Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $26,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 430.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock valued at $305,327,318. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

