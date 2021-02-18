Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.2% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

BSV remained flat at $$82.70 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

