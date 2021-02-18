Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $35.13 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $35,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.46. 395,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

