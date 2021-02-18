Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,044.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 514,228 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 654,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,225,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

