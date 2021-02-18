Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $410,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.37. 746,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

