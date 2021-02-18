Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $43.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.74. 11,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.54 and its 200 day moving average is $231.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

