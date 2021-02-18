Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

SLFPF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

