Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

SMP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $934.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.