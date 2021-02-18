Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

SBLK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

